Germany’s World Cup campaign was recorded by Amazon for ‘All or Nothing’ series

Germany’s lacklustre World Cup campaign was recorded by Amazon to create an ‘All or Nothing’ docu-series. 

Hansi Flick oversaw a dismal run of matches as his side crashed out of the tournament at the group stage. It is the second consecutive World Cup in which they have failed to progress to the knockout stage.

Their first match was a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan, which has been classed as one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far. The Germans then secured one point against Spain in a 1-1 draw on November 27.

Their final match was against Costa Rica on December 1 and Germany were able to do all they could to secure qualification from their group as they beat their opponents 4-2, but matters fell out of their hands.

Japan took the lead against the Spaniards and saw out an emphatic 2-1 win, which meant they finished as Group E leaders with six points from three games and Germany consequently finished third.

Germany’s embarrassment made into series

Germany’s exit came as a shock to supporters given their exceptional talent across the pitch and squad depth, and it’s likely the players and staff will be avoiding the ‘All or Nothing’ series once it airs on Prime.

