England captain Harry Kane has given a fitness update ahead of his side’s Round of 16 tie against Senegal tomorrow evening.

The forward is yet to score in the tournament despite England being among the highest-scoring teams. He also picked up the Golden Boot award at the last tournament in 2018 after a prolific campaign.

Kane will also be keen on levelling and overtaking Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 England goals, making him the Three Lions’ all-time top goalscorer, and the 29-year-old is only two away.

After England’s opener against Iran, Kane sparked concern as he was substituted off with a foot injury and forced to have a scan on his ankle following the match. He has played since though and insists the issue is nothing to worry about for the remainder of the tournament. Take a look at his comments below via Dan Kilpatrick:

Kane: "My foot feels fine, no problem at all. It's been getting better day by day & now I almost don't feel it at all which is great. Form wise I feel like I'm playing well. Goals are what I'll be judged on most but as always I'm calm, focussed on doing my best for the team." — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) December 3, 2022

England vs Senegal

England’s knockout match kicks off at 7 pm (GMT) and they will face either France or Poland in the quarter-final if they win.