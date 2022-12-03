Harry Kane provides fitness update ahead of Senegal clash

England National Team
England captain Harry Kane has given a fitness update ahead of his side’s Round of 16 tie against Senegal tomorrow evening.

The forward is yet to score in the tournament despite England being among the highest-scoring teams. He also picked up the Golden Boot award at the last tournament in 2018 after a prolific campaign.

Kane will also be keen on levelling and overtaking Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 England goals, making him the Three Lions’ all-time top goalscorer, and the 29-year-old is only two away.

After England’s opener against Iran, Kane sparked concern as he was substituted off with a foot injury and forced to have a scan on his ankle following the match. He has played since though and insists the issue is nothing to worry about for the remainder of the tournament. Take a look at his comments below via Dan Kilpatrick:

England vs Senegal

England’s knockout match kicks off at 7 pm (GMT) and they will face either France or Poland in the quarter-final if they win.

