Eddie Howe is set to hold talks with Martin Dubravka, currently on loan at Manchester United.

Dubravka joined Manchester United on loan during the summer transfer window, but has failed to make a Premier League appearance for the club.

The Newcastle loanee has only started one game, a Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Now, according to Chronicle Live, Howe is set to hold talks with Dubravka over a potential return to the club.