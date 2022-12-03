US President Joe Biden has posted a message of support to the USA men’s national team (USMNT) ahead of their World Cup Round of Last 16 knockout game against the Netherlands on Saturday.

The Democratic leader, who is currently facing fierce criticism following Elon Musk’s recent and incredible political revelations on Twitter, is obviously supporting his country but has risked the wrath of foreign fans after he said: “It’s called soccer, go USA!”

The USA and the Netherlands are set to kick off from the Khalifa International Stadium at 3 p.m (UK time). The game will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.