US President Joe Biden has posted a message of support to the USA men’s national team (USMNT) ahead of their World Cup Round of Last 16 knockout game against the Netherlands on Saturday.
The Democratic leader, who is currently facing fierce criticism following Elon Musk’s recent and incredible political revelations on Twitter, is obviously supporting his country but has risked the wrath of foreign fans after he said: “It’s called soccer, go USA!”
The USA and the Netherlands are set to kick off from the Khalifa International Stadium at 3 p.m (UK time). The game will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Good kick, @tyler_adams14.
Let’s go @USMNT! pic.twitter.com/lEPC0UHXlI
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 3, 2022
While some countries in North America call the sport ” soccer”, in the rest of the 200+ countries of the World where it is played, the term is football. The sport is played with the feet! This US campaign is an embarrassing example of American arrogance and insularity, and is probably viewed as such by the rest of the world. If the MLS had started with “We call it soccer”, that might not have been offensive. What if 200 other countries took up baseball and called it “batball?” ‘IT IS CALLED BATBALL?’ President Biden, trying to appeal to American sports fans, joined this campaign in error. Most Americans have no conception of the importance of world football in the rest of the globe, hence “The World Cup.” To others on the planet the American so-called “World Series” of baseball is a joke.