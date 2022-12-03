Jesse Marsch left stunned as Leeds player grows even more than expected already

Jesse Marsch has been left stunned by the growth of Tyler Adams since he joined Leeds United.

Adams since from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window, and has been impressive for Leeds so far this season.

The American international has been just as impressive during the World Cup, and Marsch has been pleasantly surprised at how well he’s doing.

“Now Adams is a man in full. He was reunited with Marsch when he transferred to Leeds last summer from RB Leipzig and has immediately endeared himself to the club’s faithful, Now the rest of the world is noticing Adams’ contribution, both on and off the field. We were excited about the possibilities from the first moment we met him. However, he has grown to be so much more than even I had hoped,” said Marsch, as quoted by ESPN.