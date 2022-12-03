Kylian Mbappe asked Robert Lewandowski to join Paris Saint-Germain at a ceremony last summer.

The Poland international completed a move to Barcelona after eight years at Bayern Munich, in which he established himself as one of the best strikers in world football.

He also lifted every domestic trophy possible to him in Germany, including eight Bundesliga titles, and scored a remarkable 344 goals in 375 appearances – talk about prolific.

Since joining the Spanish giants he has continued his exceptional form, netting 18 times in 19 matches.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappe had a conversation with Lewandowski before his Barcelona transfer in an attempt to “convince” him to join PSG and form an “explosive attacking duo”, however, the 34-year-old was already set on his move to the Blaugrana.

Lewandowski and Mbappe meet again

The pair meet again tomorrow, December 4, when Poland take on reigning champions France in a Round of 16 World Cup tie.