Leeds United ‘plot’ move for £25m Newcastle United ace

Leeds United are plotting a move to sign Newcastle forward Chris Wood, who spent two seasons at Elland Road before moving to Burnley.

Since the arrival of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson’s return to fitness, Wood has found himself struggling to get into the Newcastle starting eleven.

A move away from the club already seems like the best move for his career, and his former club are interested in signing the £25m striker.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are looking to solve their forward problems by signing Wood. However, the report does claim that Newcastle may be reluctant to let Wood go unless they find a replacement.