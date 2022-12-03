Leeds United ‘plot’ move for £25m Newcastle United ace

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are plotting a move to sign Newcastle forward Chris Wood, who spent two seasons at Elland Road before moving to Burnley.

Since the arrival of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson’s return to fitness, Wood has found himself struggling to get into the Newcastle starting eleven.

A move away from the club already seems like the best move for his career, and his former club are interested in signing the £25m striker.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Premier League manager to take over international job after being sacked earlier this year
Manchester City willing to offload England international to secure signing of Jude Bellingham
Manchester United weighing up options for youngster ahead of January window

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are looking to solve their forward problems by signing Wood. However, the report does claim that Newcastle may be reluctant to let Wood go unless they find a replacement.

 

More Stories Chris Wood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.