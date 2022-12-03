Leicester City to make decisions on seven players with time ticking

Seven Leicester City players are set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez, Papy Mendy, Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Daniel Amartey and Jonny Evans are the seven players who could leave Leicester on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Although some players have become surplus to requirements, the likes of Evans, Tielemans, and Amartey have all played important roles this season.

In order to improve their financial situation, Leicester should be looking to tie down most of the players listed in order to hold their value and hope to receive a transfer fee in the future.