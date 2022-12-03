Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic signed for Juventus in January of this year from Fiorentina. The Serbian is one of the brightest young talents in world football and has scored six times in ten league games so far this season.

Juventus are in the race for the top four after a shaky start, so losing Vlahovic halfway through the season would be catastrophic.

However, according to Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool are interested in signing the Juventus striker and could include Ibrahima Konate as part of a swap deal.

Konate has proved in flashes that he could compete with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip for a starting spot in the second half of the season.

Van Dijk is reaching the latter stage of his career and Konate could be considered his long-term replacement, so offloading the French defender wouldn’t make too much sense.

If Liverpool opt to bring in Vlahovic then it could be a major concern for Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan only signed during the summer so to bring in another young forward already may worry Nunez.