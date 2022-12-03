Manchester City willing to offload England international to secure signing of Jude Bellingham

Manchester City are willing to offload Jack Grealish in order to secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Grealish signed for Manchester City from Aston Villa after an impressive few years with his boyhood club. The England international clearly wanted to push himself and compete in the Champions League and win trophies, and it paid off in his first season.

Grealish helped Manchester City win the Premier League title last season, but there has been some criticism for his lack of goal involvements since joining the club.

Many players take a while to adjust to Pep Guardiola’s demands and patience is needed for Grealish to show his true colours.

However, a report from Football Insider has claimed that Manchester City are willing to offload Grealish in order to secure the signing of Bellingham.

The report claims that Manchester City recognise that Bellingham could cost in excess of £100m, so they may need to sell a player to balance the books.

Although the Premier League champions aren’t short of cash, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations they are unable to continuously spend without selling players.

