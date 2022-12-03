Manchester United defender will miss the rest of the World Cup and requires surgery

Manchester United defender Alex Telles, currently on loan at Sevilla, will miss the remainder of the World Cup and will require surgery.

Telles joined Sevilla on loan during the summer transfer window after Manchester United brought in Tyrell Malacia to rival Luke Shaw for the left-back spot.

The Brazilian defender was selected for Brazil at the World Cup and started their final group game of the tournament.

However, Telles will now miss the rest of the tournament due to injury, according to Globo Esporte, and will require surgery on his knee.

This will be a huge blow for Sevilla if he’s going to be out for an extended period of time and it could cast doubt over whether they sign him permanently.

Telles was unlikely to start in Brazil’s remaining games, with Alex Sandro first-choice, but manager Tite could have some selection issues if the latter also gets injured before the end of the World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus will also miss the rest of the tournament through injury, with Brazil possibly thankful they rested some of their key players for their final group game.