Manchester United weighing up options for youngster ahead of January window

Manchester United are weighing up the options for young talent Zidane Iqbal ahead of the January transfer window.

Iqbal is yet to make an appearance for the Manchester United first team this season. The youngster has been training with the first team on occasion but is patiently waiting for some minutes with the senior squad.

However, due to training with the first team, Iqbal has struggled for minutes with the U21 squad, so according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are weighing up their options.

Zidane Iqbal is catching the eye of Manchester United.
The club are considering whether to send him out on loan or keep him with the first team until the end of the season.

Manchester United could send him out on loan next season after he’s developed some more with the senior squad over the next few months.

The chances of Iqbal breaking into the United squad this season seem slim, but working with some experienced players such as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes could be hugely beneficial for him.

The youngster had an impressive pre-season but hasn’t been given the opportunity to further impress.

