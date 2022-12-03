Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka both missed penalties for England in their last tournament and both players are playing key roles in their current World Cup campaign.

Saka scored twice in England’s opening game against Iran, and Rashford has managed three goals so far this tournament.

Neither player was considered a guaranteed starter for England at their last tournament, and Gareth Southgate opted to select the Premier League duo to step up and take a penalty.

Unfortunately, neither player managed to score and England ultimately lose the final, but that won’t stop them from stepping up once again.

According to The Times, Rashford and Saka would be willing to take a penalty if necessary during the World Cup, with Southgate backing this decision.

As professionals, there’s no doubt Rashford and Saka will be desperate to redeem themselves. The pair unfortunately and disgustingly suffered racial abuse following England’s Euro 2020 defeat, so it’s a brave and admirable decision from the pair to be willing to step up for their country once again.