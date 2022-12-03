Newcastle ‘intend to return’ with new offer for Portuguese league wonderkid

Newcastle ‘intend to return’ with a new offer for summer target Roger Fernandes, the SC Braga wonderkid whose value has dropped in recent months, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Newcastle as well as Atletico Madrid and Ajax attempted to sign the impressive winger last summer but were unable to reach an agreement with Braga president Antonio Salvador.

It was expected that the value of the 17-year-old would only go up but after new manager Artur Jorge had him train with the B team, it is now believed that a ‘lower offer’ may be accepted by the club.

Fernandes made 7 appearances in the Primeira Liga last season, including one in the Europa League, and became the youngest player at 15 to ever play in the Portuguese top flight, but he’s been demoted to their B team since Carlos Carvalhal’s departure a few months ago.

And given the number of summer links and the importance Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe place on bringing in exciting young talent, a low-cost move for the talented youngster could make a lot of sense.

Part of Newcastle’s transfer strategy recently has been on signing young exciting players and developing them under Eddie Howe and Fernandes would fit the profile.

 

