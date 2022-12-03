Neymar tweet hints at return to action ahead of knockout clash

Neymar has shared training pictures and hinted at a return to action on his Twitter account.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was injured in Brazil’s first group-stage match against Serbia after a ruthless tackle caused Neymar’s ankle to swell and be substituted in the closing stages.

Consequently, he was sidelined for the following matches against Switzerland and Cameroon and expected to return for the next stage of the tournament.

Neymar is seen by many as the Selecao’s main man, due to his exceptional attacking threat through his skilful dribbling and success throughout his career; he’s lifted a Champions League, two La Ligas, four Ligue 1 titles, a Club World Cup and many more.

Whilst Tite has several prolific forwards at his disposal, he will be awaiting the return of Neymar and the experience he brings.

Neymar’s update

The 30-year-old shared two pictures of himself in training captioned with famous song lyrics: “I feel good, I knew that I would now.”

Fans will be hoping the post is a sign Neymar will return to the starting 11 when they face South Korea on Monday, December 5.

