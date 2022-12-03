Piers Morgan reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo texted him after Manchester United mutually terminated his contract

Piers Morgan has revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo texted him shortly after Manchester United terminated his contract.

The two sparked major controversy when the former United player gave Morgan an explosive, unannounced interview in which he slammed manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s facilities, his critics including Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, and much more.

Manchester United were furious with the player promising appropriate action and just a few days later it was announced that the club mutually terminated the player’s contract

And he has now revealed the first thing Ronaldo texted him after becoming a free agent.

Piers Morgan, In an interview with The Telegraph revealed:

“I texted Cristiano a GIF of William Wallace in Braveheart shouting: ‘Freedom!’

He thought that was a perfect summation of how he felt.

‘Free as a bird’ was his response.”

Ronaldo is now free to join any club before the January transfer window reopens; however, the Portuguese star is unlikely to make a decision on his future until after the World Cup.

He has already received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia that will see him earn a whopping £173million-a-year, but the TalkTV host has hinted that Ronaldo is not too keen on that move and wants a play in the Champions League again.

He added:

“He thinks that if he does well at this World Cup, he’ll get what he really wants, which is a club in the Champions League that extends his record and his legacy.

“It’s not about money at this stage of his career. It comes down to a burning desire to play football at the highest level, to break records and win trophies. And he has done that in more countries than any other player in history.”