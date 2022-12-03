Real Madrid are currently the front-runners to sign Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong with Manchester United and Chelsea both interested.

Frimpong has been in impressive form for Bayer Leverkusen since joining the German club from Celtic.

Despite not making an appearance for his country, Frimpong is currently at the Qatar World Cup with the Netherlands.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were currently scouting Frimpong, with Simon Phillips claiming the Leverkusen defender was on their current shortlist.

Now, a fresh report from Defensa Central has claimed that Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Frimpong. With Dani Carvajal now 30 years old, Madrid could be plotting a move for Frimpong as a long-term replacement.

Frimpong has scored five times and provided three assists in all competitions this season, an impressive return for a young right-back.

It won’t be easy to prise Frimpong away from Leverkusen, especially during the January transfer window, but it may be difficult for Frimpong to turn down some of the biggest clubs in Europe.