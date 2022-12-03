Several Belgium players took early flights to avoid travelling with their teammates

Belgium’s divided squad did not even return home as a group as five players reportedly decided to pay for separate flights home.

The Red Devils were eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage after picking up only four points in three games, with Morocco topping the group and Croatia finishing second.

The team’s problems extended beyond the field, with multiple reports claiming that the Belgian squad were not getting along with each other.

And Kevin De Bruyne’s comments after their first game about the side being too old to win anything did not help the cause as it reportedly made things worse.

He also appeared to argue with former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld during that match. And, according to reports, he got into a spat with fellow senior stars Eden Hazard and Jan Vertonghen after their second group game, which resulted in a 2-0 loss to Morocco. The trio reportedly had to be separated by Romelu Lukaku.

And now according to Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Sport Bible) a number of players decided to pay for early flights back home instead of traveling with their teammates.

Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Jeremy Doku, Arthur Theate, and Lois Openda were the ones that are named as those who paid for separate flights that returned to Brussels hours before the squad flight on Friday.

Manager Roberto Martinez immediately after the elimination stepped down as the manager and announced it in the post-match press conference. And Eden Hazard meanwhile is pondering over retiring from international football as well.