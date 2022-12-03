Stats have confirmed the worst XI of the World Cup group stage including Cristiano Ronaldo

Sofascore have revealed the worst XI of the World Cup group stage using statistics including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo went into the World Cup with a shed load of controversy surrounding him, possibly a bit of a distraction which may affect his game.

Ultimately, Portugal advanced through the group stage and Ronaldo will be hoping to lead his country into the quarter-finals, but he hasn’t had the greatest of tournaments so far.

This has been backed up by Sofascore’s worst XI of the group stage based on their scoring system, as seen in the tweet below.

Stats reveal the WORST XI of the World Cup group stages ? Look who's up front ? pic.twitter.com/lLErYxnDoE — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 3, 2022

Ronaldo is joined by mostly Qatari, Costa Rican, and Canadian players, three nations to have been knocked out of the tournament, so it doesn’t look great for Ronaldo.

The Portuguese veteran scored once during the group stage, from the penalty spot, and his latest performance in the final match of the group stage was particularly poor.

However, Ronaldo is known for creating history with big moments, so there’s no doubt he could still be a huge threat for the remainder of the tournament.