Tottenham and Leeds are looking to sign Adama Traore who is out of contract next summer.

Traore will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs in the January transfer window unless Wolves tie him down to a new deal.

The Spanish winger has only managed six starts for Wolves in the Premier League this season, so he may be reluctant to sign a new deal in the hope he can find first-team football elsewhere.

Now, a report from 90min has claimed that both Tottenham and Leeds are interested in signing Traore. The report claims that Tottenham are unwilling to pay a huge fee for Traore due to his contract expiring, but European clubs could beat them in the race with a pre-contract agreement.

A move away from the club seems best for Traore at this moment, but joining Tottenham may not help his game-time troubles. With Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Heung-Min Son fighting for two wing positions, he may struggle to break into the starting eleven.

However, Leeds could be a different story after they lost Raphinha in the summer and have less top competition for these positions.