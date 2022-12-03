Tottenham and Leeds in a battle to sign Spanish forward on free transfer

Leeds United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham and Leeds are looking to sign Adama Traore who is out of contract next summer.

Traore will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs in the January transfer window unless Wolves tie him down to a new deal.

The Spanish winger has only managed six starts for Wolves in the Premier League this season, so he may be reluctant to sign a new deal in the hope he can find first-team football elsewhere.

Now, a report from 90min has claimed that both Tottenham and Leeds are interested in signing Traore. The report claims that Tottenham are unwilling to pay a huge fee for Traore due to his contract expiring, but European clubs could beat them in the race with a pre-contract agreement.

More Stories / Latest News
Andre Ayew’s 7 year old daughter was rushed to the hospital soon after he missed the penalty vs Uruguay
(Video) Daley Blind doubles Netherlands’ lead vs USA
Senegal manager Aliou Cisse doubt for World Cup Last 16 clash against England

A move away from the club seems best for Traore at this moment, but joining Tottenham may not help his game-time troubles. With Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Heung-Min Son fighting for two wing positions, he may struggle to break into the starting eleven.

However, Leeds could be a different story after they lost Raphinha in the summer and have less top competition for these positions.

More Stories Adama Traore

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.