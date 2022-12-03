(Video) Argentina have early penalty appeal vs Australia turned down

Argentina will consider themselves unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty kick after just five minutes of their Last 16 knockout tie against Australia.

The South Americans have come out of the traps the better side and have so far dominated the game’s possession.

However, despite the game still being in its infancy, the blue and whites could have, and perhaps, should have, been awarded a spot kick.

Attacker Papu Gomez unleashed a strike which appeared to hit Keanu Baccus’ arm.

Despite their appeals though, the referee waved away any suggestions that a spot kick should have been awarded, but what do you think? Should Argentina have been given a penalty? – Let us know in the comments.