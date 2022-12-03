(Video) Daley Blind doubles Netherlands’ lead vs USA

The Netherlands have one foot in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje have been superb against the USA men’s national team and blown the Americans away during the first half of Saturday’s first Round of Last 16 tie.

Memphis Depay opened the game’s scoring after just 10 minutes, which slowed the Americans down, who had started the game rapidly.

However, just moments before the halftime whistle, full-back Daley Blind doubled his country’s advantage and made the USA’s second-half task even harder.

