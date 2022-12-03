(Video) Denzel Dumfries restores Netherlands’ two-goal advantage vs USA

Despite Haji Wright pulling one back for the USA, the Netherlands, thanks to full-back Denzel Dumfries, have restored their two-goal advantage.
Looking to book their place in the 2022 World Cup’s quarter-finals where a tie against either Argentina or Australia awaits, Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje are on course to become the first country safely through.
Two first-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind set the tone of the afternoon and although Wright scored through a brilliant no-look flick, the Europeans have once again pulled ahead thanks to a goal from Dumfries, who also has two assists to his name.
Denzel Dumfries breaks #USA hearts! ?
He arrives in plenty of space to restore a two-goal lead.
