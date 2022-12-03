(Video) Denzel Dumfries restores Netherlands’ two-goal advantage vs USA

England National Team
Posted by

Despite Haji Wright pulling one back for the USA, the Netherlands, thanks to full-back Denzel Dumfries, have restored their two-goal advantage.

Looking to book their place in the 2022 World Cup’s quarter-finals where a tie against either Argentina or Australia awaits, Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje are on course to become the first country safely through.

MORE: Video: Aboubakar scores and is sent off as Cameroon take a late lead against Brazil

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) USA score “miracle” goal to halve World Cup deficit vs Netherlands
Andre Ayew’s 7 year old daughter was rushed to the hospital soon after he missed the penalty vs Uruguay
(Video) Daley Blind doubles Netherlands’ lead vs USA

Two first-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind set the tone of the afternoon and although Wright scored through a brilliant no-look flick, the Europeans have once again pulled ahead thanks to a goal from Dumfries, who also has two assists to his name.

More Stories Denzel Dumfries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.