(Video) Denzel Dumfries restores Netherlands’ two-goal advantage vs USA

Despite Haji Wright pulling one back for the USA, the Netherlands, thanks to full-back Denzel Dumfries, have restored their two-goal advantage.

Looking to book their place in the 2022 World Cup’s quarter-finals where a tie against either Argentina or Australia awaits, Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje are on course to become the first country safely through.

MORE: Video: Aboubakar scores and is sent off as Cameroon take a late lead against Brazil

Two first-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind set the tone of the afternoon and although Wright scored through a brilliant no-look flick, the Europeans have once again pulled ahead thanks to a goal from Dumfries, who also has two assists to his name.