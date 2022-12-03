Video: Extraordinary fan footage of Messi’s goal against Australia goes viral shows just how special it was

Amazing fan footage of Lionel Messi’s goal against Australia has gone viral which just shows how special the Argentine really is.

Lionel Messi popped up with a moment of magic in a true Messi manner to give his side the lead in the round of 16 clash against Australia.

The PSG star was found by Rodrigo De Paul with a perfectly weighted pass after exchanging passes with Mac Allister, before Messi curled the ball into the bottom corner.

Watch the fan footage of the goal below:

This angle and view of Messi's goal!!! pic.twitter.com/aBtJYuCklD — Shubham?? (@10shubhamtweets) December 3, 2022

Messi can be seen going past a number of Australian players to get into the perfect position before curling it into the corner almost effortlessly.

This was Messi’s first world cup goal in the knockout stages of the tournament and he scored it came on his 1000th career game.