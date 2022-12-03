(Video) Huge deflection sees Craig Goodwin score vs Argentina

Australia have scored against the run of play against Argentina.

The South Americans, led by Lionel Messi, who is making his 1000th appearance, have been utterly dominant during Saturday night’s World Cup Round of Last 16 tie.

Messi opened the game’s scoring in the first half before Man City’s Julian Alvarez was given the chance to double the country’s lead in the second half.

However, despite having their backs against the wall for the majority of the game, Australia have been gifted a lifeline after Craig Goodwin’s strike, which was going well wide, took a huge deflection and found its way past goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

