Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands have taken an early lead against the USA during Saturday afternoon’s first knockout game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Oranje, who named a strong starting lineup, including Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo, already have one foot in the prestigious tournament’s quarter-finals after the former netted his first goal so far in the tournament.

Following a beautiful slick move, Barcelona’s Depay guided the ball beyond opposition goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Check out the moment the Netherlands took the lead just after the game’s 10-minute mark below.