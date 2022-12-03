Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands have taken an early lead against the USA during Saturday afternoon’s first knockout game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
The Oranje, who named a strong starting lineup, including Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo, already have one foot in the prestigious tournament’s quarter-finals after the former netted his first goal so far in the tournament.
Following a beautiful slick move, Barcelona’s Depay guided the ball beyond opposition goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Check out the moment the Netherlands took the lead just after the game’s 10-minute mark below.
WHAT. A. GOAL! ?
Netherlands pass it from back to front and Memphis Depay applies the finish!
Netherlands pass it from back to front and Memphis Depay applies the finish!
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022