(Video) Memphis Depay finishes off slick Netherlands move vs USA

Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands have taken an early lead against the USA during Saturday afternoon’s first knockout game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Oranje, who named a strong starting lineup, including Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo, already have one foot in the prestigious tournament’s quarter-finals after the former netted his first goal so far in the tournament.

Following a beautiful slick move, Barcelona’s Depay guided the ball beyond opposition goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Check out the moment the Netherlands took the lead just after the game’s 10-minute mark below.

