(Video) Messi fires Argentina into first-half lead vs Australia in 1000th appearance

Who else?

Lionel Messi, who is making his 1000th appearance, has once again given his country an important lead, this time against Australia in the World Cup’s Round of Last 16.

The South American wizard, who by his own high standards, has experienced a relatively quiet opening 30 minutes, has produced the goods when they mattered most.

Finding himself with some room inside the Aussie’s area, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar unleashed a pinpoint strike which left opposition goalkeeper Matt Ryan with no chance.

