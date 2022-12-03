(Video) USA score “miracle” goal to halve World Cup deficit vs Netherlands

Despite conceding two first half goals against the Netherlands, the USA are not out of the World Cup yet.

The Americans started Saturday afternoon’s first Last 16 knockout game really well but after Memphis Depay finished off a superb Dutch move, the Oranje began exerting their dominance.

Full-back Daley Blind then doubled his country’s advantage on the stroke of halftime. Although fans of the USMNT would have been forgiven for expecting their team to crash out of this year’s World Cup, Haji Wright has given his country a glimpse of hope.

The American managed to flick home an audacious effort that commentator Martin Keown described as a “miracle” goal (said live on BBC One at approx 4:33 p.m).