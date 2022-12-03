West Ham ‘likely’ to look at 51-year-old Englishman and ex-Villa man if Moyes is sacked

West Ham United are ‘likely’ to consider hiring Sean Dyche or Steven Gerrard should the club opt to part ways with David Moyes.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Hammers’ hierarchy remains undecided over the long-term future of Moyes, who has been struggling to replicate the Londoners’ success of season this time around.

Currently, on a domestic break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, West Ham, who suffered three consecutive defeats in the Premier League prior to the break, are sitting down in the 16th spot just one point from safety.

Failure to turn the team’s fortunes around and turn them around quickly could see Moyes relieved of his duties with both Dyche and Gerrard seemingly in line to succeed the Scotsman.