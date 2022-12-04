7 goals this season: Chelsea manager a “big admirer” of Premier League ace

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard in recent months.

The 28-year-old Belgian international is nearing the end of his contract with the Seagulls, and he could move on during the January transfer window.

The winter transfer window will be Brighton’s last opportunity to recoup some money for him, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell their star attacker midway through the campaign.

Alternatively, they could hold on to him and lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Chelsea manager Graham Potter admires the Belgian international attacker and the Blues have been tipped as a potential destination for the 28-year-old.

Trossard has been in impeccable form this season and he has scored seven goals and picked up three assists in 14 Premier League matches so far this season.

Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off the move in the coming months.

They could also look to bring the move forward by paying a nominal fee in January.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed to GMS that Trossard would find it hard to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge and the presence of Graham Potter at the helm will only help the Blues lure him to the London club.

Trossard has worked with Potter during their time together at Brighton, and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Chelsea.