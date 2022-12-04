Armed intruders raided the home of Chelsea star whilst his family were there

Armed intruders entered the home of Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling whilst he was away with England at the World Cup.

With England set to face Senegal in the round of 16 of the World Cup, Sterling wasn’t named in the squad, with Gareth Southgate confirming there was a family matter he had to deal with.

Now, Matt Law has confirmed the reasoning behind Sterling’s absence, and it’s a horrifying situation for the England international.

The robbery took place on Saturday night, and Sterling has now returned to England to make sure his family are all okay.

It’s such an awful situation for Sterling who will have been absolutely devastated to miss the game against Senegal, but family always comes first.

Unfortunately, with the burglars knowing full well Sterling was away from his home at the World Cup, they saw the opportunity to raid his home.

Hopefully, his family are all safe and well and aren’t too shaken up by the situation. I’m sure we’ll find out more in a few days and it will be interesting to see if Sterling returns to Qatar.

