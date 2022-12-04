Arsenal transfer target could be available in January with his contract expiring next summer

Arsenal are plotting a summer move to sign Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush on a free transfer.

Marmoush, currently playing for Wolfsburg in Germany, is out of contract at the end of the season. After a loan spell last season, Marmoush has spent this campaign playing a key role at the German club.

With his contract expiring next summer, Wolfsburg may be forced to cash in during the January transfer window to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Now, a report from Allgemeine Zeitung, via Bulinews, claims that Wolfsburg are now considering the sale of Marmoush, with Football.London confirming that Arsenal were interested in the summer.

There’s a good chance Marmoush will be available for cheaper than in the summer, with his contract getting closer and closer to expiring.

Arsenal’s starting eleven have performed exceptionally this season, proven by the league table, as they sit top of the Premier League by five points.

However, adding competition and depth to their squad will be necessary if they want to continue their current form for the whole season.