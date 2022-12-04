Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints World Cup injury could affect Arsenal’s transfer plans

Arsenal transfer gossip is sure to go into overdrive following the worrying news of Gabriel Jesus’ injury whilst playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

The former Manchester City forward has shone since joining the Gunners in the summer, helping Mikel Arteta’s side to a surprise five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as things stand.

Still, there’s a lack of depth in this Arsenal squad that will surely have their fans worried about whether their team can keep their place at the top over the course of a long and challenging season.

Jesus’ injury blow exposes the lack of options Arteta has up front, with Fabrizio Romano hinting in today’s Daily Briefing – his exclusive column for CaughtOffside – that depending on how serious this injury is, it could affect the club’s transfer plans in January.

More tests will be needed first, but Romano certainly didn’t rule out Arsenal taking to the market to search for solutions.

“A big blow for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus has picked up an injury that could keep him out until January,” Romano said.

“We will see if it will affect their transfer plans, more tests are needed. I think having Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli available for that position is something important, they wanted to give full confidence to Gabriel as starter.”

Arsenal arguably needed something up front anyway, with Jesus doing well but not providing that much of a consistent goal threat.

Even if the Brazil international does stay fit, he doesn’t currently look like a player who can guarantee the 20-25 goals a season that Arsenal need to be serious title contenders.

AFC have had some great strikers in their recent history, such as Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, Alexis Sanchez, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and it remains to be seen if Jesus is really in that same bracket.