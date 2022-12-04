Gabriel Jesus injury news could be even worse for Arsenal than initially thought

It could be that Arsenal are facing an even longer period without the injured Gabriel Jesus than initially expected.

The Brazil international has picked up a serious knock whilst in Qatar for the World Cup, and it’s now posing major questions for the Gunners ahead of the January transfer window.

Jesus has been a key player for Arsenal since joining them from Manchester City in the summer, helping them take a surprise five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Now, however, it could be that Jesus is facing three months out of action, according to some sources cited below…

This is despite Globo Esporte initially reporting that Jesus was estimated to be out for a month, which would’ve been bad enough for Mikel Arteta and co.

If Jesus really does end up missing three months of the season, it’s surely vital for Arsenal to sign a top attacking player this winter, or their title dreams will be over pretty quickly.

