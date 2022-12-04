“Doesn’t sound good” – Reporter provides Gabriel Jesus update after Arsenal “contact” with Brazil’s medical team

Arsenal fans have been given another worrying update on the fitness of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus after he picked up an injury at the World Cup.

Jesus has been a key player for Arsenal since joining from Manchester City in the summer, and they won’t want to lose him for an extended period, though that is now starting to look inevitable.

See below as Sam Dean of the Telegraph provides an update on the situation, saying that Arsenal have been in contact with Brazil’s medical team, and it doesn’t sound good for the player so far, even if there’s not yet been a confirmation that the 25-year-old will be facing three months out…

Arsenal are in contact with the Brazilian medical team on Gabriel Jesus. No confirmation of reports in Brazil that he is out for three months. Arsenal sources saying it's still too early to say… time will tell. Doesn't sound good, though. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 4, 2022

Jesus’ injury could mean that Arsenal will urgently need to change their transfer plans for January, with Mikel Arteta lacking depth up front.

The Telegraph note that Eddie Nketiah is the only recognised central striker left in the Arsenal squad, though it’s not yet clear if sporting director Edu will change his plans for the winter.

Arsenal could perhaps also use Gabriel Martinelli centrally, whilst signing another attacking player who could fill in out wide.