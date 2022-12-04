(Photos) Arsenal to wear fluorescent away kit in 2023/24

Arsenal will reportedly be wearing yellow away from home again next season, with a design that looks slightly similar to what they wore on their travels in 2021/22.

This season the Gunners have branched out a bit with black and pink away strips, but yellow is their most traditional away-from-home colours.

This latest design would come with a bit of a twist, however, as it looks like Arsenal’s next yellow top will be fluorescent…

See the image above from Footy Headlines, which shows the colour scheme, but without leaked images of the new shirt just yet.

It looks like this will be quite similar to what Arsenal wore last season, though this lighter shade of yellow was not fully fluorescent…

