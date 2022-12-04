Arsenal’s transfer budget and how many signings they want this January following Gabriel Jesus injury

Arsenal will reportedly have around £50million to spend in the January transfer window, but will not necessarily make a new striker a priority even after the worrying news of Gabriel Jesus’ injury at the World Cup.

The Gunners could be without Jesus until at least January, and that’s far from ideal for a side already lacking depth in attack, with the club’s fans likely to be sweating over whether they can keep up their title challenge without adding some depth to the squad in January.

It seems Arsenal are prepared to keep on spending even after a busy summer, with Mikel Arteta to be given a further £50m to target two players, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen which positions Arsenal will prioritise, but it’s clear they’re lacking depth in both midfield and attack.

A defensive midfield player could make sense as one of their priorities, as could a wide-forward to provide more options behind Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arteta has Eddie Nketiah as a backup striker, while Martinelli could also move into the middle, so signing a like-for-like replacement for Jesus might not be the best use of their money.