Arsenal could be facing a major injury crisis if some reports about Gabriel Jesus are true, and even if some of the more optimistic estimations of around a month out prove accurate, it’s surely time for the Gunners to invest in a major signing up front this January.

Arsenal may not get an opportunity like this again for years, maybe even decades – they surprisingly sit top of the Premier League table with a five-point lead after an outstanding start and a couple of slip-ups from a Manchester City team that surely still have the best squad overall.

Losing Jesus could majorly derail things for Arsenal, unless they buy their way out of trouble and add depth to that forward line in January. Eddie Nketiah is a decent backup player for a side chasing the top four, but the club are ahead of schedule now and so need to think bigger.

Here’s our list of five players who could ensure Arsenal can remain serious contenders for the title even if they are without Jesus for a few months…

1) Victor Osimhen

A world class attacking player who’s impressed at current club Napoli, and at former club Lille, Victor Osimhen would probably be the most ambitious and expensive target on this list.

Still, the Nigeria international is a great goal threat, as well as having the all-round ability to drift wide or drop deep if required. One of Arsenal’s rivals will surely be splashing the cash on him in the near future, so if they don’t make their move now, they may be left wondering “what if?”

2) Jonathan David

One of the finest young talents in Europe’s big five leagues at the moment, Jonathan David has shone for Lille and also had his moments for the Canadian national team at this World Cup.

Arsenal have looked at David in the past, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, so the north Londoners would do well try again for him as soon as possible as it could change the course of their season.

3) Ivan Toney

A superb talent enjoying his football in the Premier League, Ivan Toney has done the business for Brentford and could be ready to move up to the next level.

It didn’t quite happen for Toney as he chased a spot in England’s World Cup squad, but he surely has it in him to secure a big six transfer soon, and Arsenal are the one team who look like they really need him right now.

Just before the winter break, Toney scored twice for Brentford in a surprise win away to Man City – could he now end up boosting Arsenal’s title hopes again by moving to the Emirates Stadium?

4) Tammy Abraham

A divisive player who clearly has quality, but struggles for consistency, Tammy Abraham might just be worth the gamble for the Gunners, even if his second season at Roma isn’t going as well as his first.

Abraham has long been a big prospect, but he’s now approaching his peak years, so needs to deliver consistently. Arsenal could be the club to help him fulfil his potential, and if he can, that would in turn do Mikel Arteta’s side the world of good in the second half of this season.

5) Armando Broja

A fine young player who’s not currently seeing much first-team action, could this be a bit of a left of field option for Arsenal? Armando Broja would surely welcome either a loan or maybe even a permanent move, and he could be just what Arsenal need in the next six months or so.

Of course, Chelsea surely won’t want to strengthen a rival, but we’ve seen these two clubs do business a few times in recent years, with the likes of Petr Cech, Willian and David Luiz moving between both teams.