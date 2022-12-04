“Blow my head off!” – Ferdinand slams suggestions ‘red-hot’ England star benched vs Senegal

Although Gareth Southgate’s England starting 11 to face Senegal in the World Cup’s Last 16 on Sunday night has yet to be confirmed, it is widely expected that Man United’s Marcus Rashford will not start.

The 25-year-old, who scored a brace against Wales in the Three Lions’ final group game, including a stunning free kick, has been in fine form.

However, despite the Man United attacker recording three goals so far in the tournament, he appears unlikely to be awarded his second consecutive start when England takes on Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.

Speaking about the prospect of seeing Rashford drop back down to his country’s substitute bench, former defender Rio Ferdinand, admitted he would be furious if he was the striker.

“Imagine hitting red-hot form in a World Cup and having to sit back down on the bench,” Ferdinand said live on BBC One at approx 5.10 p.m (UK time) on Sunday.

“It’d blow my head off.”

According to a recent report from Sky Sports News, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is expected to be recalled to Southgate’s starting lineup with Man City’s Phil Foden stationed on the opposite flank and Harry Kane operating in his usual centre-forward role.

The game, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time), will be broadcast live on ITV.