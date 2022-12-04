Bundesliga star would “seriously consider” a move to Arsenal says journalist

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane would seriously consider a move to Arsenal says journalist.

90min recently reported that Arsenal are among a host of clubs considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Sane. The German spent some time in the Premier League with Manchester City before making the move to his home country.

Adding more firepower to their front line would be hugely beneficial for Arsenal if they want to continue to compete at the top of the Premier League.

Now, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Sane would seriously consider a move to Arsenal.

“I’m sure it will come into his thinking if he wants to leave Bayern Munich, and he will definitely seriously consider a move to Arsenal because Arteta’s there, and the players that he’s played with as well,” said O’Rourke, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Sane still plays an important role at Bayern Munich, so the chances of them letting him leave seem slim.

Despite their excellent league position, we saw against Brighton in the Carabao Cup that Arsenal’s squad depth isn’t all that. They were defeated at home to Brighton fairly convincingly when playing their second-string side, so reinforcements could be necessary as we head into a busy fixture schedule in the new year.