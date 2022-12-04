Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has done quite well for his country in the ongoing 2022 World Cup and he’s on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keen on securing the services of the central midfielder and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 21-year-old has already established himself as a key player for Brighton and he is likely to improve further with experience and coaching.

A move to Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea could help him grow as a footballer and managers like Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag could accelerate his development.

All three Premier League clubs could use a quality central midfielder at the end of the season and Caicedo would be a quality long-term addition.

Chelsea expect to lose Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté in the summer and the 21-year-old Ecuador international could be a smart acquisition. He has played under Graham Potter at Brighton, and the Chelsea manager will know all about him.

On the other hand, Liverpool are expected to lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Klopp needs to bring in a quality central midfield and Caicedo certainly fits the profile.

As for Manchester United, Ten hag needs to bring in an upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay. It will be interesting to see if they can beat their rivals to the signature of Caicedo in the coming months.