Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is to miss England’s game against Senegal on Sunday night due to dealing with a “family matter”.

Sterling hasn’t been in the best of form this season, but Gareth Southgate has shown a lot of faith in him over the years. Sterling scored in England’s win over Iran during their opening game of the World Cup.

After being dropped against Wales, there’s no doubt Sterling will have been desperate to bounce back against Senegal, but England have now officially announced that Sterling will miss the game due to “dealing with a family matter” as seen in the tweet below.

Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE — England (@England) December 4, 2022

England fans will be hoping they have enough to deal with Senegal even without Sterling, but first and foremost let’s hope all is well with his family as that’s the most important thing.

Sterling is the second player to have been left out due to personal issues. Ben White has recently flown home from Qatar for similar reasoning, with England asking people to respect his privacy at this time.