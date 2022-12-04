Only Chelsea manager Graham Potter can change the situation with N’Golo Kante, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues are in a difficult situation at the moment as Kante nears the end of his contract, with the experienced France international set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

According to Romano, although Kante loves Chelsea, it looks as though the club wants to go in a different direction and build around younger players.

Kante has been a terrific servant to the club, but it doesn’t seem too surprising that this wouldn’t leave much room for him to continue to play a key role for the west London giants.

The 31-year-old is not getting any younger and has had his fitness problems in recent times, so it now seems it’s just down to Chelsea boss Potter to change the situation, if he wants to.

“Where Kante could go, it’s still too early to say,” Romano said. “He doesn’t seem likely to stay because there’s still no agreement.

“Kante loves Chelsea and he’d love to stay but the club is going in different direction with salaries/young players project. Chelsea are following many young and talented midfielders to be ready in 2023, January or summer.

“Only Graham Potter can change the situation.”

It could be the right time for Chelsea to move on, but may fans will surely be disappointed to see this legendary figure leaving them.

Kante joined CFC back in 2016 and played a starring role in their Premier League title success in his first season at Stamford Bridge, whilst also winning the PFA Player of the Year.

Later on, Kante ended up raising his game when it really mattered once again as the Blues earned a surprise Champions League final victory in 2021, with Kante the man of the match in the final win against Manchester City.