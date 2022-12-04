World Cup attacker now very open to joining Newcastle in January

Newcastle United continue to be strongly linked with Chelsea attacking midfielder and USA World Cup squad member Christian Pulisic.

The 24-year-old has not been at his best in his time at Stamford Bridge, but he remains a highly regarded talent, with a number of big clubs linked with him in recent months.

Pete O’Rourke has now weighed in on Pulisic’s future, giving Newcastle hope of signing the American in January.

“Newcastle have definitely moved up the pecking order, I think, for players right now of where they want to go,” O’Rourke said.

“They can pay the big wages as well and I think it’s an attractive team that Eddie Howe has now built, so I’m sure for Christian Pulisic, it’s definitely something that he would consider, which maybe a couple of seasons ago, wouldn’t have been on his radar.”