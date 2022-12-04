Leeds United reportedly look set to allow Cody Drameh to leave the club this January, and West Ham could be his destination.

The Leeds youngster has not signed a new deal at Elland Road, and this has put his future in serious doubt.

Reports now suggest West Ham are interested in snapping Drameh up, in what could end up being a smart move for a talented young player.

Drameh will be out of contract in 2023, so it might be wise for LUFC to cash in on him while they still can this winter.

It’s a blow for the Yorkshire outfit, however, as the 20-year-old looks a big prospect for the future after impressing out on loan at Cardiff City last season.