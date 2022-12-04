Cody Gakpo will decide future after World Cup amid transfer speculation

PSV forward Cody Gakpo is set to decide on his future following the World Cup.

The 23-year-old started his fourth consecutive World Cup match as Netherlands saw out a crucial 3-1 win to knock out the United States and secure their place in the quarter-finals. It was the first match of the tournament in which he did not get on the scoresheet after netting three times already.

He, along with his teammates, will be preparing for their next test against Argentina next Friday, December 9, with a rampant Lionel Messi keen to seal his record-breaking honours collection with the lucrative trophy.

Manchester United came close to agreeing a deal for Gakpo last summer, before prioritising the signing of Antony from Ajax. Months later, the Dutchman admitted it was “a shame” a transfer did not materialise.

The Red Devils look set to reignite their pursuit of the prolific forward, who has nine goals and 12 assists in 14 appearances at club level this season, once the January window opens.

Gakpo speaks on transfer speculation

Gakpo is putting transfers at the back of his mind, though, and told The Athletic he is focusing solely on the World Cup. He said: “I have to be honest, I am not thinking about that now. I am focused on the tournament and want to keep performing well, to keep helping the team.

“Hopefully, when we become world champions we can think about other things. I try to keep focused and the other players don’t really speak about that kind of thing.”

