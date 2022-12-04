Striker can now leave his club after admitting he would like Newcastle or Leeds move

Newcastle and Leeds could reportedly be in luck now as it seems NK Osijek striker Dion Drena Beljo could be on the market in the near future.

The talented 20-year-old has revealed he can now leave his current club, so this could surely pave the way for a move to the Premier League soon.

Speaking to Florian Plettenberg, Beljo said he is ready to take the next step in his career, with his club supposedly ready to accept just €6million to let him go.

Still, as well as Newcastle and Leeds, it seems that Borussia Monchengladbach could be an option for him as he praised the club.

The young forward also named Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic as his idol.