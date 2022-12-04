England are preparing for their most important match since the final of the 2020 Euros against Italy 18 months ago.

The Three Lions, led by manager Gareth Southgate, will return to the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night and hope to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, where, after thumping Poland 3-1 earlier in the day, Kylian Mbappe’s France await.

Even though England now know the identity of the next round’s opponents, all the focus will be on getting past Senegal first, and ahead of the huge match, which is set to kick-off at 7 p.m (UK time), Southgate has named his starting 11.

England confirmed lineup vs Senegal

Ready for the Round of 16! ? pic.twitter.com/Mv4DoEsBO6 — England (@England) December 4, 2022

Interestingly and perhaps unsurprisingly, Southgate has opted to leave Marcus Rashford on the bench, despite the Man United attacker netting a brace against Wales, but has stuck with Phil Foden.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been recalled to the starting lineup and will be joined by Harry Kane in attack.

Southgate’s preferred midfield includes Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham with the trio operating ahead of a backline featuring Kyle Walker in place of Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw with regular number one Jordan Pickford back in between the sticks.

Senegal confirmed lineup vs England

England and Senegal have never faced each other in a competitive international match, so not only will Sunday’s winners progress to the prestigious tournament’s remaining eight, but they’ll also make history along the way.