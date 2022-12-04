England player ratings vs Senegal: Kane off the mark as midfielder shines again

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after thumping Senegal 3-0 in the tournament’s Round of Last 16.

Following France’s 3-1 win against Poland earlier in the day, the Three Lions will now take on Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus for the chance to play in the semi-finals.

Following what was a superb performance from Gareth Southgate’s side, which included goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, we have rated every England that featured.

Jordan Pickford – 8/10

Didn’t have much to do in the game’s second half but made a huge save in the first half.

Kyle Walker – 6/10

Looked shaky during the first 45 minutes but grew into the game well in the end. Will need to improve if he is to stop France’s Kylian Mbappe next week though.

John Stones – 6/10

Solid overall and unlucky not to have scored from a corner in the first half.

Subbed off for Eric Dier with around 10 minutes to go.

Harry Maguire – 6/10

Similarly to centre-back partner Stones, Man United’s Harry Maguire put in another decent performance. The Englishman will need to remain focused and be at his very best to keep the French out when the two nations meet in the quarter-finals.

Luke Shaw – 7/10

Very solid performance. No glaringly obvious errors to report. Proving to be a big player for the Three Lions.

Declan Rice – 6/10

Controlled midfield well and allowed Jude Bellingham to be at his creative best.

Jordan Henderson – 7/10

Picked up a knock in the second half, which will be a worry, but the Liverpool skipper did his nation proud after opening the scoring in the game’s first half.

Kalvin Phillips replaced him with five minutes to go.

Jude Bellingham – 9/10

Excellent all night.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is quickly becoming his manager’s most important player, despite being just 19 years old. Even though Bellingham registered an assist for Henderson’s goal, his best moment came during the build-up to Harry Kane’s goal.

Subbed off for Mason Mount with 10 minutes to go.

Bukayo Saka – 7/10

Proved to be a problem for Senegal’s defence before eventually unlocking them and bagging himself a well-deserved goal.

Subbed off in the second half for Marcus Rashford.

Phil Foden – 7/10

Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself, but the Man City academy graduate did record two assists. Going to be tough for the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish to force the 22-year-old out of Southgate’s starting lineup.

Subbed off for Grealish.

Harry Kane – 7/10

England’s talisman is finally off the mark!

Kane finished off a superb England move in the game’s second half with his hold-up play also worthy of credit.

Subs:

Jack Grealish – 6/10

Came on and forced Senegal to focus their attention on him. Didn’t really make an impact but tough when only given 15 minutes when the game was already won.

Marcus Rashford – 6/10

Came agonisingly close to assisting Kane. Man United’s Rashford did his case to start against France no harm.

Mason Mount

N/A

Eric Dier

NA

Kalvin Phillips

N/A