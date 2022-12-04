England predicted line up in World Cup clash vs Senegal: Liverpool star out, Arsenal ace in

England take on Senegal in their first knockout tie of the 2022 World Cup later today, so how will Gareth Southgate approach this big game?

The Three Lions had a solid start in the group stage, beating Iran and Wales comfortably, though they earned some criticism for their performance in a 0-0 draw with the USA.

Still, overall England are looking in good shape and Southgate will hopefully have a clearer idea of what his best team is by now.

See below as we think this is surely the best line up for the England manager to go for, with Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson out, and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka coming in…

England predicted XI: Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Saka, Rashford, Kane

Marcus Rashford is also having a fine tournament, even if he wasn’t initially a starter, so he should surely be on the left, with Phil Foden over Mason Mount in the middle in between the midfield and the attack.

Senegal cannot be taken lightly, but this team is surely good enough to get a win tonight and book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

